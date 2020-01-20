‘I Attended Chandrayaan 2 Landing Despite Failure Warnings’: PM Modi Shares Anecdotes With Students

New Delhi (Sputnik): The first three months of the academic calendar are rough for high-school students in India, as they gear up for “board examinations” – a term, dreaded by 10th and 12th graders in the country.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with over 2,000 students from across the country as part of his annual “Pariksha Pe Charcha” (Discussion on Examinations) event in a bid to boost their confidence before their annual exams.

As part of the session, Modi answered questions covering various topics including handling failure, performing under stress and limiting the use of technology in everyday life.

Modi cited the example of the failure of India’s second moon mission where “Chandrayaan 2” crash-landed on the lunar surface.

“Even I was disturbed by the failure of Chandrayaan 2, but then I went to talk to the scientists and motivated them,” Modi told students. “Some people advised me against going to watch the landing of Chandrayaan 2 on the moon, fearing uncertainty and failure and I said that is exactly why I should go.”

Making use of his socially active account, the second global leader in terms of followers on Twitter, the interaction was live-streamed for others who could not attend it in New Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium.

​Netizens appreciated the anecdotes shared by Prime Minister Modi and thanked him for boosting the morale of students.

Twitterati hailed the Prime Minister for showing off his knowledge of social media and his 'savage' sense of humour that highlighted how trollers wait for him to goof-up to make memes.

Prime Minister Modi also interacted with parents and teachers during the event.