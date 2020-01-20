Register
12:19 GMT +320 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Handcuffs

    Suspected Pakistani Intelligence Agent Arrested in India’s Northern Uttar Pradesh

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107688/94/1076889498.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001201078082705-suspected-pakistani-intelligence-agent-arrested-in-indias-northern-uttar-pradesh/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In the wake of heightened tensions between India and its western neighbour Pakistan, security and intelligence have been stepped up. The build-up started with a deadly attack on a convoy of Indian troops, killing 40 of them, and escalated after New Delhi stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

    In a coordinated action by Military Intelligence and Police in northern Uttar Pradesh, one person was arrested for allegedly providing sensitive information to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in the city of Varanasi.

    Uttar Pradesh police said the accused has been identified as Rashid Ahmad, a resident of Mughalsarai. He was arrested on the night of Sunday 19 January, said police.

    “We got information that Ahmad had been sending photographs and videos of army bases and CRPF camps to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) across the border. We have recovered his phone through which he was sending the information,” Uttar Pradesh police said in a statement.

    The statement further said the accused had visited Pakistan twice and met ISI agents there.

    “An Initial investigation has revealed that he has been receiving money and gifts from Pakistani agents for providing them with information. Ahmad was detained under section 123 (concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war against the government) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” the statement read.

    Police said Ahmad would be further questioned to extract information on what kind of data he had been sharing with his contacts in Pakistan.

    In December 2019, seven Indian navy personnel were arrested for allegedly leaking sensitive information to Pakistani agents. The incident followed a strict ban on the use of smartphones and the internet on ships and in naval camps by the Indian Navy.

    Tensions between the two South Asian neighbours have escalated after a deadly suicide attack on troops in the Pulwama district of the restive Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the incident, in which 40 Indian troops lost their lives.

    India retaliated for what New Delhi claimed tacit support of terror groups operating on its soil, and bombed an alleged terror camp in Balakot.

    Relations between India and Pakistan further worsened after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 in early August 2019 stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and dividing it into two federally administered territories.

    Related:

    India Complains About Pakistan Intel Agents Harassing its Diplomats – Reports
    ‘We Are Waiting’: Pakistan Politician Threatens Indian Army Chief with Shotgun, Gets Trolled
    India Deploys Its Only Aircraft Carrier Vikramaditya Amid China-Pakistan Naval Drill Region
    Tags:
    Central Reserve Police Force, Indian Army, army, Jammu and Kashmir, ISI, Pakistan, Uttar Pradesh, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dancers present creations of the label Dont Shoot The Messengers (DSTM) during a fashion show at the Berlin Fashion Week on January 15, 2020 in Berlin.
    From Ushanka Hats to Latex Bondage Outfits: Alluring Apparel at Berlin Fashion Week
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse