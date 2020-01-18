New Delhi (Sputnik) - The veteran Bollywood actress is the wife of celebrated Lycricist Javed Akhtar and daughter of late Indian poet Kaifi Azmi. In a career spanning over three decades, she has received several awards for her works in films like “Ankur”, “Water”, and “Arth”.

According to the Indian news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), Shabana Azmi was in an accident on Saturday when her car rammed into a truck on the Pune-Mumbai expressway near the Khalapur toll plaza.

The actress was quickly admitted to the MGM hospital in Panvel, located in Mumbai.

Journalist Amish Devgan posted a photo of the actress lying on the street with blood on her face. She can be seen carried by officials for treatment.

​A winner of five National Film Awards, Shabaza first film was in 1974 with Shyam Benegal's directorial debut “Ankur”. Her acting prowess can be seen in film like "Khandhar", "Paar", "Godmother", "Mandi", "Masoom", "Fire", and "Water". She is also the proud recipient of the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour of the country, which she took home in 1988.