According to the Indian news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), Shabana Azmi was in an accident on Saturday when her car rammed into a truck on the Pune-Mumbai expressway near the Khalapur toll plaza.
The actress was quickly admitted to the MGM hospital in Panvel, located in Mumbai.
Journalist Amish Devgan posted a photo of the actress lying on the street with blood on her face. She can be seen carried by officials for treatment.
— Amish Devgan (@AMISHDEVGAN) January 18, 2020
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Life is unpredictable. Shabana ji was partying last night at Javed Akthar’s 75th birthday bash in Bandra. She had a major accident today while on her way to her home in Khandala. Let's all pray for her that's she is ok. Actor Shabana Azmi injured after her car rammed into a truck on Pune Mumbai eway near Khalapur toll plaza, she is admitted to MGM hospital Panvel. Friends and family members have rushed to the hospital just now. The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, when the car in which she was traveling rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar. . #shabanaazmi
A winner of five National Film Awards, Shabaza first film was in 1974 with Shyam Benegal's directorial debut “Ankur”. Her acting prowess can be seen in film like "Khandhar", "Paar", "Godmother", "Mandi", "Masoom", "Fire", and "Water". She is also the proud recipient of the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour of the country, which she took home in 1988.
