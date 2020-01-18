Rape Convict Attacks Journalists While Leaving Court After Hearing - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): In 2013, a five-year-old girl was kidnapped gang-raped in East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar by her neighbour and his friend. It has been reported that accused wanted to call prostitutes after drinks but had no money and so they committed this crime.

According to Indian news agency Asian News International (ANI), a Delhi Court on Saturday convicted two men - Manoj and Pradeep - in connection with the kidnap and rape of a 5-year-old girl and now the court will hear the arguments on sentencing on January 30.

In one of the videos posted by the agency, you can see one of the convicts is attacking journalists who were present to capture them while they were coming from the courtroom after the hearing.

​According to reports, the Delhi High Court while convicting the two accused said that "In our society, minor girls are worshipped as goddess”.

The case is known as Gudiya rape case.