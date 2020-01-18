Another Bollywood Film Faces Heat of The Moment, Gets Leaked Online

New Delhi (Sputnik): “Jai Mummy Di”, a romantic comedy directed by Navjot Gulati, stars Bollywood actors Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall in the leading roles along with veterans like Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon. The film hit cinema screens on Friday and has been receiving an average response by moviegoers.

Adding more worry for the filmmakers, the flick has now been leaked online by a piracy website named Tamilrockers within 24 hours of its release in theatres.

The website has previously leaked Bollywood films like “Good Newwz”, “Dabangg 3” and the very recent Deepika Padukone flcik “Chhapaak”. Some south Indian films also were the victims of this website, like superstar Mahesh Babu's film “Sarileru Neekevvaru” was leaked only a day after its release.

“Jai Mummy Di” is a story about arguments and fights between the mothers of the lead couple (played by Sunny Singh and Sonnalli) and how their chemistry affect the other members of the family.

The actors were previously seen together in the film “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2”.