‘What a comeback’: India’s Sania Mirza Wins Hobart Intl Along With Nadiia Kichenok in Straight Sets

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian ace tennis player Sania Mirza had to take a break from her successful career on the court, when she announced her pregnancy and had a baby boy in October 2018 whom she named Izhaan.

After making an impressive comeback with an opening-round win in women’s doubles at the Hobart International, Sania along with her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok have now taken the women’s doubles title at the tennis championship.

The duo beat China’s Peng Shuai and Zhang Shuai in a straight-set win.

Nadiia Kichenok and @MirzaSania are your @HobartTennis Doubles Champions after defeating Peng/Zhang, 6-4, 6-4! pic.twitter.com/5rzrRbWcJp — WTA (@WTA) January 18, 2020

Soon after the news broke, netizens started pouring love on the fomer world Number 1,

What a return to tour from Sania!!! — ❤️ᖇᎯᏣᏂ🖤 (@Bombergrl2000) January 18, 2020

Vini Vidi Vici...congratz Izhaan's Mom — 3s@n (@argisof) January 18, 2020

sania mirza is an extraordinary woman — varun reddy mothe (@mothevarun) January 18, 2020

Queen is back with the bang!!!!! — Manchester United is ❤️ (@pratikthakur3) January 18, 2020

With this win, Sania fetched her 42nd WTA title. She's also won Six Grand Slam titles in her career and was given the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, top civilian awards, and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award for her contribution to sports.

It is also her first outing after becoming a mother.