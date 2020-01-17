Molested Girl, Her Mother Brutally Attacked in India to Revoke Police Complaint [Graphic Video 18+]

New Delhi (Sputnik): As per the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which comes under the Union Home Ministry, records for 2018 show that a total of 33,356 incidents of rape were reported in the country. In 2017, a total of 32,559 rape cases were registered, while in 2016 the number stood at 38,947 according to data.

A girl who was the victim of molestation in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was mercilessly beaten along with her mother a week ago, by five men to force them to withdraw their police complaint. The mother succumbed to her injuries on Friday.

The incident was captured in a video clip which has gone viral on social media.

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities

A group of five men accused of molesting a young girl, who are currently out on bail, attacked the victim's mother after she refused to withdraw the case in Kanpur. The mother succumbed to injuries at the hospital. @myogiadityanath where is law and order in the state. @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/9FVO7TvCMX — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) January 17, 2020

Police have managed to arrest three of the five attackers.

The assaulters were reportedly the same individuals who were out on bail in the girl’s molestation case in 2018. The case was filed in Kanpur Nagar District of Uttar Pradesh.

“We have arrested three of the five accused. Teams are working on arresting the other two as well. New sections will be added after the death of the woman,” said a senior police officer in Kanpur.

​The State of Uttar Pradesh has constantly been under scrutiny for its law and order status after the NCRB revealed that the highest number of crimes, 59,445, were reported in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled state in 2018.