‘Dr. Bomb’ Convicted in 1993 Serial Blasts Arrested After Absconding on Parole

New Delhi (Sputnik): Jalees Ansari, a doctor by profession, was known as “Dr. Bomb” for his expertise in making bombs. The 68-year-old was convicted in 1993 for his involvement in a serial bomb blast on trains, in which several people were killed.

The Police Special Task Force (STF) in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh announced on Friday that it had arrested 1993 bomb blast convict Jalees Ansari, who went missing after being paroled.

The police said it was a significant achievement to have apprehended Ansari as he was leaving a mosque in the industrial city of Kanpur.

Ansari was out on parole for 21 days in western Rajasthan's Ajmer and was expected to surrender on Friday.

His family had filed a 'missing person's complaint' on Thursday in western Mumbai, his hometown after Ansari did not return after offering prayers at a mosque.

Mumbai Police and the specialized Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad had launched a massive search operation to trace him, following the complaint.

Mumbai Police believed, he was also linked to terror outfits like the Students Islamic Movement of India, SIMI and Indian Mujahideen and is thought to have conducted training in bomb-making. Some media reports claim Ansari was involved in 50 blasts across the country.

Ansari was currently serving a life term in Ajmer city jail after the Supreme Court in 2016 dismissed his plea against conviction in the 1993 Rajdhani serial bomb blast case on the nights of 5 and 6 December.