ThankyouDhoni: Twitterrati Baffled as BCCI’s Contract List Excludes World Cup Winner Skipper

New Delhi (Sputnik): Two time World Cup champion Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has not played a single match for the nation ever since India’s semi-final exit against New Zealand from the ICC World Cup held in England and Wales in May-June 2019

On Thursday, India’s BCCI, the national governing body of cricket, omitted the name of the country’s former cricket team captain M.S. Dhoni in its 2019-20 annual contract list for senior players. The list has been divided into four categories.

The exclusion of Dhoni’s name from the list became a huge talking point, raising doubts over his future, despite him being the winner of two world cups.

Ever since the list was revealed many sports lovers and Dhoni’s ardent fans were left in shock with some viewing it as the end of his era.

It is an end of era contributed so much to Indian Cricket Fullfilled Dreams Of Indians .Can’t imagine Cricket without u thank you for making my childhood memories so beautiful . Always my Inspiration From TT to One Of the Best Indian Captain @msdhoni #ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/18pJCH2MS2 — Captain Tushar 🎭 (@CaptainAkkians) January 16, 2020

So his career ended the same way it started. Poetic.



MS Dhoni (2004-2019)#ThankyouDhoni pic.twitter.com/jWzVojGW0V — ` (@FourOverthrows) January 16, 2020

As many as 27 players have been provided central contracts for the period of October 2019 to September 2020.

In last year’s contract period, Dhoni was given a Grade A contract which earns a player $0.7 million per year.

Dhoni broke into the international circuit in 2004 and retired from the long version of cricket- the Test Match format in 2014, after playing as many as 90 test matches. He captained the Indian Cricket team that won the Inaugural T-20 World Cup in 2007 and a 50 over World Cup in 2011.