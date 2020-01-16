Kashmir Police Foil Attack by 'Pakistan-Based Terrorist Group' Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations

New Delhi (Sputnik): Ahead of Republic Day celebrations on 26 January, India’s intelligence agencies have been carrying out security searches across the country to foil any potential terrorist acts.

During a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir, police arrested five alleged members of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on Thursday.

The police claim the group was planning a major attack in the country during the Republic Day celebrations.

“We have recovered much explosive material from their possession while the initial investigation also reveals their involvement behind two recent grenade blasts in Hazratbal. The group was planning a major attack in the country,” said a senior police official of Jammu and Kashmir police.

Earlier this month, three suspected terrorists were arrested by police in the national capital Delhi following an exchange of fire. Those terrorists were alleged to have been associated with Daesh*.

*Daesh, also known as Islamic State/ISIS/IS/, is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.