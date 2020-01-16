Small Time Bollywood Director Arrested in Sex Racket Case, Hunt for his Aides is Still On

New Delhi (Sputnik): Mumbai is known as the city of dreams and many come here with the goal of making it big in Bollywood. Some succeed while others get trapped in the ugly side of the business. One such incident emerged on Wednesday when the city police arrested a Bollywood casting director for his alleged involvement in a sex racket.

Police in Mumbai are on the lookout for the aides of Casting Director Navinkumar P. Arya held on suspicion of involvement in an alleged sex racket on Wednesday.

He was arrested by the Social Service Branch (SSB) on Wednesday, on charges of running a sex-racket, an official said here on Thursday as quoted by Indian news agency IANS.

"We are making efforts to trace two other associates of Arya, identified as Vijay and Ajay Sharma, who have absconded, and hope this will help unravel the actual ramifications of the scandal," said an investigative officer.

According to the agency, Arya was running the sex racket along with Vijay and Ajay Sharma and had been supplying women for Rs. 60,000 ($845 approx.) to various prominent personalities in Bollywood and the glamour industry, besides customers in the metropolitan cities of Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata.

On Wednesday, Investigative Officer Sandesh Rewale shared that the racket was busted after he participated in setting up a trap for Arya with the police in the Seven Bungalows locality of Andheri West in Mumbai.

The police officer introduced himself as a fake customer to Arya, who promised to supply him two girls and demanded Rs. 60,000 for each, besides a confirmed hotel booking. When both met at the venue, the police arrested him.