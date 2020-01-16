Register
18:08 GMT +316 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture shows the logo of the online retailer Amazon dispalyed on computer screens in London on December 11, 2014

    Online-Offline Trader War Intensifies in India as Amazon Invites and CAIT Denies Dialogue

    © AFP 2019 / LEON NEAL
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/102306/01/1023060185.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001161078052373-online-offline-trader-war-intensifies-in-india-as-amazon-invites-and-cait-denies-dialogue/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Jeff Bezos, the CEO of US-based e-commerce giant Amazon, has increased investments in India by $1 billion to digitise more small and medium business owners in the country amid allegations and investigations into Amazon India’s trade practices, which are allegedly “unethical”, as per local vendors.

    On the side-lines of the ongoing two-day “Amazon Smbhav” event in New Delhi, Amazon India Vice President Gopal Pillai revealed that the company was open to discussions with domestic Indian traders protesting against the “predatory pricing” and “deep discounting” tactics being practiced by e-commerce players in India.

    “We do not take any of these things lightly. We are compliant and we will always be compliant even if it impacts the business”, said Pillai. “And we are always open for discussions. I check my emails and I respond to every one of them. I am willing to talk to anyone to hear that point of view”.

    Pillai also highlighted how Amazon, with its multiple programmes and initiatives, is penetrating deeper into India’s geography to help local manufacturers sell their products at their own prices.

    “We help you get your local products, get more visibility, and you can even do the delivery. You don't have to pay us for the delivery. We won't charge you anything, we provide the customer experience, and the adoption is fantastic. If we did not have a thriving marketplace, we wouldn't have seen 3,500 properties and 18 millionaires in the year 2019 alone”, Pillai added.

    Gopal Pillai, Vice President of Amazon Marketplace speaks to reporters at the two-day Amazon Smbhav event that was kick-startes by CEO Jeff Bezos on 15 January in New Delhi.
    © Sputnik /
    Gopal Pillai, Vice President of Amazon Marketplace speaks to reporters at the two-day Amazon Smbhav event that was kick-startes by CEO Jeff Bezos on 15 January in New Delhi.

    However, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which organised nationwide protests during Amazon boss Jeff Bezos’ India visit on 15 January, is not in favour of any dialogue with those whom they consider “economic terrorists invading India”.

    “Until and unless these e-commerce brands do not comply to the norms of the FDI policy in India, there is no use in initiating a conversation", Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of CAIT, told Sputnik.

    Khandelwal questioned that of the 550,000 (over half a million) local manufacturers that Amazon claims to have empowered in India through its online marketplace, how many have entered the list of “top 10 sellers” in the country.

    “It needs to be investigated whether the alleged exclusive arrangements, deep-discounting and preferential listing by the opposite parties (Amazon and Flipkart) are being used as an exclusionary tactic to foreclose competition and are resulting in an appreciable adverse effect on competition”.

    The country’s anti-trust body, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has ordered a probe to investigate whether e-retailers are violating India’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy in charges levied against Amazon by the CAIT, which represents over 70 million local traders and shopkeepers in India.

    Bezos arrived in India hoping to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, ahead of Delhi’s state election in February and in the wake of the ongoing investigations against Amazon, the meet was cancelled.

    Participating in the annual multilateral Raisina Dialogue-2020 in New Delhi, Indian Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday advised foreign investors in India to adhere to Indian laws in letter and spirit.

    ​The Raisina Dialogue has emerged as India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics. The conference is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation, an independent think tank, in collaboration with India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

    As of now, Bezos, who has revealed that Amazon aims to use its global footprint to sell $10 billion worth of “Made in India” goods by 2024, has not spoken publicly on the ongoing protests, CCI investigations against Amazon, or his future meeting plans with Prime Minister Modi.  

    Related:

    India Will Greet Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos With Protests Against Alleged Unethical Trade Ways
    Amazon's Jeff Bezos Announces $1 Bln 'Incremental' Investments to Digitize Small Businesses in India
    India's Modi Will Not Meet Visiting Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos Amid Pending Probes and Trader Protests
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, Foreign direct investment (FDI), Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Jeff Bezos, Amazon, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives
    The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse