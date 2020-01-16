Stars Excited by First Peek at Bollywood’s Much Anticipated ‘Love Aaj Kal’

Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, who were reportedly dating each other during the shooting of the much-awaited “Love Aaj Kal”, the movie also stars actors Randeep Hooda and debutant Arushi Sharma in key roles.
The first look poster of the highly anticipated film was released on Thursday with lead pair Zoe (played by Sara) and Veer (played by Kartik) caught in a candid moment.
In the poster, Kartik is seen lying on the bed with eyes closed while Sara is lying on him looking sad and heartbroken.
Sharing the poster, Sara wrote on his Instagram page, "Meet Veer and Zoe Come get wound up in our whirlwind wonderland #LoveAajKal Trailer out tomorrow‼"
View this post on Instagram
Meet Veer and Zoe 👩❤️👨 🔜 Come get wound up in our whirlwind wonderland 🧚🏻♀️ #LoveAajKal 💕💋🌈 Trailer out tomorrow‼️🎈🙌🏻🤞🏻👀 @kartikaaryan @imtiazaliofficial #DineshVijan @wearewsf @maddockfilms @officialjiostudios @officialjiocinema @reliance.entertainment @sarkarshibasish @randeephooda @ipritamofficial @_arushisharma
To which fans responded, saying they are “looking forward” to this wonderful pairing and “can’t wait” for the film to hit the screens.
Kartik also shared a first look of the film on his Twitter page and got a thumbs up from netizens.
वहाँ हैं नहीं जहाँ लेटे हैं...— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) January 16, 2020
कहीं उड़ रहे हैं Veer और Zoe❤#LoveAajKal Trailer out tomorrow !!#SaraAliKhan #ImtiazAli #DineshVijan @WeAreWSF @MaddockFilms @jiostudios @JioCinema @RelianceEnt @Shibasishsarkar @RandeepHooda @ipritamofficial @iamarushisharma pic.twitter.com/Xspq70tScS
One social media user wrote that this is “cutest poster” so far in Bollywood.
Cutest and bestest poster ever in Bollywood 😍😍😍😍 can't wait for the trailer❤️❤️ Love you both @TheAaryanKartik #SaraAliKhan 😍😍 you two are pure love 😭😭❤️❤️— Payal Pathak ❤️ (@PayalPa77865675) January 16, 2020
This poster literally increasing my excitement level 😍— кнυѕнι❣ (@Cutex_Khushi) January 16, 2020
Can't wait anymore to witness the love story of Veer and Zoe !❤ #LoveAajkal
Some are loving the chemistry of the lead couple:
We r loving the chemistry.....— Priyagni Ghosh (@ghosh_priyagni) January 16, 2020
Wow I'm waiting bro 😍— md samir SG #teamshreyaghoshal (@mdsamir157) January 16, 2020
Previously, Imtiaz has also directed a movie with the same name, and it starred Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan in the lead role along with actress Deepika Padukone. The film was an instant hit.
All comments
Show new comments (0)