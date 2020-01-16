Register
19:40 GMT +316 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Passengers walk past the sales centre of AirAsia at Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore, India, Wednesday, May 30, 2018

    India's Economic Intelligence Agency Summons AirAsia CEO, Top Management in Money Laundering Probe

    © AP Photo / Aijaz Rahi
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107805/19/1078051966.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001161078050805-indias-economic-intelligence-agency-summons-airasia-ceo-money-laundering-probe/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Malaysia-headquartered airline AirAsia has been involved in a controversy in India over alleged violations of Indian government policies to obtain an international license for its operations in India.

    India’s investigation agency, the  Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes and the airline’s top management on 20 January, reportedly in relation to an ongoing investigation into allegations of money laundering by the company.

    The ED had registered a case in May 2018 against Air Asia officials for alleged money laundering and violations of Indian government policies to get an international licence for the airline’s India venture, AirAsia India Limited.

    Last year, the economic intelligence agency and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a key probe agency, began their investigation into the alleged financial irregularities during the time AirAsia was “lobbying” to acquire its permit for its operations in India.

    According to the eligibility norms, for a flight to operate internationally, the airline should complete five years and possess at least 20 aircraft. Reports pointed out that the company did not fulfil these conditions.

    In the first information report filed by the CBI in May 2018, it was pointed out that the violations took place from 2013 to 2016. The investigation alleged that in order to conform with these norms Air Asia CEO lobbied government officials and this led to the manipulation of regulatory policies.

    The CBI had then raided AirAsia offices in India and filed a complaint against Fernandes for allegedly indulging in lobbying the government to obtain an overseas flight permit.

    AirAsia has not responded to the development yet.

    The Malaysia-based AirAsia, which commenced its India operations in June 2014, became the first overseas airline to float an arm in India. It owned 6.2 per cent market share of domestic traffic up until last year.

    Related:

    Air Asia Accused of Wrongly Obtaining International Flight License in India
    Saffron Privilege: 'First Class is My Right', Indian BJP MP Says During SpiceJet Seat Spat - Video
    India’s Civil Aviation Ministry Extends Deadline for IndiGo to Replace Unmodified PW Engines
    Tags:
    Indian Civil Aviation Ministry, AirAsia, AirAsia, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives
    The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives
    Hearts and Minds
    Are You Gonna be My Girl, Angela?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse