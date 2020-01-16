Register
19:40 GMT +316 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian Flag over Archaeological Site - Bishapur

    India Suggests Joint Plan of Action with Iran in West Asia

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Adam Jones / Iranian Flag over Archaeological Site - Bishapur - Southwestern Iran
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/106951/81/1069518123.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001161078050654-india-suggests-joint-plan-of-action-with-iran-in-west-asia/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Ever since tensions between US and Iran flared up two weeks ago, India maintained that it would like the situation to de-escalate and has been in touch with Tehran and other key players in the region, including the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Qatar.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who was in New Delhi to attend the multi-lateral Raisina Dialogue-2020, met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

    During his meeting with Zarif on the sidelines of the conference, Dr Jaishankar suggested a joint comprehensive plan of action to resolve the current crisis. New Delhi has reiterated its interest in the region, and support for efforts to maintain peace, security and stability in the region.

    Both ministers also recalled the positive outcomes of Jaishankar’s recent visit to Tehran for the 19th Joint Commission Meeting, especially for strengthening bilateral trade and promoting connectivity through Chabahar port, India’s External Affairs Ministry said.

    The joint commission between the two countries in December 2019 had resulted in an agreement to accelerate the Chabahar project, which India had feared because of the risk of US sanctions until recently.

    Both sides have also agreed to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of the bilateral Treaty of Friendship in 2020.

    Situated in the Indian Ocean in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchistan Province, Chabahar Port is easily accessible from India’s west coast. The Chabahar route would lead to a 60 per cent reduction in shipment costs and a 50 per cent cut in shipment times from India to Central Asia.

    The US exempted India from sanctions over Chabahar Port, as Washington said it recognised that the strategic project was a lifeline for war-torn Afghanistan to get Indian humanitarian supplies.

    Related:

    India Interested in Investing Into Russia's Vostok Oil Artic Project - Oil Minister
    India Now on Equal Footing with All Major Global Powers - Foreign Minister Jaishankar
    Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif Warns US to Avoid Committing ‘One Mistake After Another’ in Mideast
    Tags:
    US, Qassem Soleimani, Narendra Modi, Javad Zarif, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Iran, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives
    The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives
    Hearts and Minds
    Are You Gonna be My Girl, Angela?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse