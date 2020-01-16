Register
13:34 GMT +316 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (1917-1984) at the National Press Club, Washington, D.C. 1n 1966

    Uproar After Indian Politician Accuses Former PM Indira Gandhi of Meeting with Underworld Dons

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107734/95/1077349575.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001161078050446-uproar-after-indian-politician-accuses-former-pm-indira-gandhi-of-meeting-with-underworld-dons/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A leader of India’s regional Shiv Sena party has stirred the hornet’s nest with a sensational claim that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was hand in glove with some of the most wanted underworld dons.

    Even though Sanjay Raut, leader of western Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena has already withdrawn his explosive statement against Indira Gandhi, celebrated as the first woman prime minister of India, it has triggered a row between politicians and political parties.

    Raut claimed that Gandhi had links with India’s most wanted criminals like Karim Lala, Dawood Ibrahim and others.

    Raut, a journalist by profession, was speaking at an award function in western Pune when he made the controversial statement.

    "There was a time when don Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel, Sharad Shetty used to decide who would be Police Commissioner of Mumbai and who would sit in the 'Mantralaya' (ministry). Indira Gandhi used to go and meet Karim Lala. We've seen that underworld, now it's just chillar," Raut said on Wednesday.

    The national opposition Indian National Congress leader Milind Deora condemned Raut’s claims and asked him to withdraw his “ill-informed” statement. Deora also said politicians must show restraint before distorting the legacies of late prime ministers.

    Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Ram Kadam also lashed at Raut and wanted a case to be registered against him and said he should be arrested.

    However, Former Chief of Maharashtra state Devendra Fadnavis said that Congress is answerable to the allegations and it must clarify. He also questioned why Congress needed muscle power during those days and were the elections funded by such criminals. 

    As the statement led to a huge uproar, Raut came out with a clarification that Karim Lala was a leader of the Pathan community, originally from Afghanistan and it was quite natural for political leaders to meet him.

    “The respect that I have always shown towards Indira Gandhi, Pandit Nehru (Jawaharlal Nehru), Rajiv Gandhi and the Gandhi family, despite being in opposition, nobody has done it. Whenever people have targeted Indira Gandhi, I have stood up for her,” ANI quoted Raut as saying in clarification.

    The controversy has led to hashtag #RautExposedIndiraGandhi with netizens divided over the expose. Several supported Raut’s claim and hailed him for making the revelation while others denied believing the allegations.  

    Indira Gandhi, a central figure of the Indian National Congress, was shot dead by her security guards on 31 October at her official residence in New Delhi. Her first term as Prime Minister was from 1966 to 1977 and then from 1980 to 1984 until she was assassinated.

    Related:

    Bangladesh Top Court Upholds Death Sentence on Opposition Politician for 1971 War Crimes
    Too Much Weight on Hindu Politics in India can be Destabilising - Austrian Politician
    Unscientific Claims of Indian Politicians Put Scientists to Shame
    Tags:
    criminal, Indira Gandhi, prime minister, Maharashtra, politician, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actor Robert De Niro accepts the Oscar for his performance in Raging Bull, at the 53rd annual Academy Awards show in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 31, 1981.
    The Oscar 'Pioneers': Famous 'First' Winners of Academy Awards
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse