Amit Sadh seemed to have found love once again in Brazilian fitness model Annabel DaSilva, whom he met while working on an assignment together; but, the actor has now confirmed that they are not together anymore.
Confirming his breakup with Annabel, the 36-year-old actor told Mumbai Mirror that he is “absolutely single and ready to be taken".
The former couple made their relationship official in October 2018, when Annabel posted a picture of them together.
The fitness model’s Instagram profile had some of the “cutest pictures” of them spending time at different places.
😊💛 One of the best things that happened in 2018 You and me #meuamor #london #happiest #blessed
“A relationship should not be measured in months or years. It's the calibre of the memories that matter. Their impact, their permanence, and the degree to which they change you. I've had relationships lasting years I can now scarcely recollect, and hours with others that feel like infinities.” ― Beau Taplin 🥂 To infinity @theamitsadh #meuamor #smileseveryday #vibes
Freaking love making memories with you #nainital #happyholidays
Come back alreadyyyyy 😝🤸♀️🎄 #tripnumbertwo #makingmemories #present #myperson #smiles
However, the actor has deleted all of their pictures from his Instagram page. Although Amit confirmed his split, rumours about their breakup started surfacing online in August 2019.
