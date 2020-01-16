New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood actor Amit Sadh has earned praise for his performances in films like “Kai Po Che” (2013), “Sarkar 3”, and very recently “Super 30”. However, his personal life also made headlines when he announced his separation from Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa amicably.

Amit Sadh seemed to have found love once again in Brazilian fitness model Annabel DaSilva, whom he met while working on an assignment together; but, the actor has now confirmed that they are not together anymore.

Confirming his breakup with Annabel, the 36-year-old actor told Mumbai Mirror that he is “absolutely single and ready to be taken".

The former couple made their relationship official in October 2018, when Annabel posted a picture of them together.

The fitness model’s Instagram profile had some of the “cutest pictures” of them spending time at different places.

View this post on Instagram Freaking love making memories with you #nainital #happyholidays A post shared by Annabel DaSilva (@annabelcd) on Dec 22, 2018 at 12:56am PST

However, the actor has deleted all of their pictures from his Instagram page. Although Amit confirmed his split, rumours about their breakup started surfacing online in August 2019.