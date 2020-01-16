Register
12:03 GMT +316 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian flag

    Former Top Indian Bureaucrat Says Fiscal Deficit ‘Much Larger’ Than Gov't Projections

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/106985/93/1069859378.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001161078050149-former-top-indian-bureaucrat-says-fiscal-deficit-much-larger-than-govt-projections-/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared his goal to make the country a $5 trillion economy by 2024 - the size of the economy was $2 trillion when Modi took over in 2014 and has reportedly increased to $3 trillion.

    Former Secretary of India's federal finance ministry, Subhash Chandra Garg, who resigned over his differences with Modi's financial advisory body last year, has said it is time for India to come clean on its fiscal deficit numbers.

    For the financial year 2019-20 (April 2019 – March 2020), India's finance ministry budgeted for a fiscal deficit of 3.3 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). A budgetary deficit is the difference between the total government revenue and total government expenditure.

    "The deficit is much larger than what is stated in the budget papers. Over the years, in the interest of sticking to the fiscal deficit glide path, some liabilities have been shifted out of the budget. This is the time to come clean and bring the off-budget borrowings into the budget," Garg said.

    India's federal finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget proposals for the financial year 2020-21 on 1 February. According to government data, the fiscal deficit breached the budgeted target in November.

    Blaming tax performance, Garg said India's fiscal deficit might widen to 3.7 per cent to 4 per cent of the GDP. "Actual tax performance has been quite poor. In this, major policy decisions by the government to reduce corporate tax rates have also contributed. Personal income taxes are also growing at a very low rate. Goods and Service Tax (GST) revenues are also not very robust," Garg said.

    The former bureaucrat expressed doubts about the federal government's disinvestment target of $14.08 billion for 2019-20 and said only 20 per cent of the target had been achieved.

    "Taking all these on board, it would be fair to expect the headline fiscal deficit to go up by $18.30 billion to $28 billion, which is 0.6 per cent to 1 per cent of GDP. The fiscal deficit number, therefore, is likely to be between 3.7 per cent and 4 per cent of GDP," he added.

    Garg opted for voluntary retirement after his proposals on raising global sovereign debt did not find favour with the Prime Minister's Office. The plan was opposed by the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council saying that exposing India to global risks may impact the economy in the future. Garg was accused of "not holding enough consultations" on the matter before getting it incorporated into last year's budget.

    India has been experiencing what has widely been perceived as an economic slowdown, which was triggered mainly by a liquidity crunch in the financial sector, which in turn, choked investments.

    India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) touched a six-year low at 4.5 per cent in July-September 2019 against 5 per cent in April-June 2019. The Indian government has also lowered the growth forecast for the current financial year to 5 per cent compared with 7 per cent projected earlier.

     

    Related:

    Indian Prime Minister Modi Reiterates Dream of Having $5 Trillion Economy
    Deep Malaise in Indian Economy, Says Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan
    Worshipping Tridents: Indian Saints Seek Divine Intervention to Help 'Failing Economy'
    Tags:
    Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman, Economy, deficit, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actor Robert De Niro accepts the Oscar for his performance in Raging Bull, at the 53rd annual Academy Awards show in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 31, 1981.
    The Oscar 'Pioneers': Famous 'First' Winners of Academy Awards
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse