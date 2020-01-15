Indian Education Ministry Asks Delhi University Teachers to Call off Strike

New Delhi (Sputnik): Over 5,000 teachers of the central university in New Delhi have been protesting against the university administration for appointing guest-teachers instead of making temporary teachers permanent.

India’s Human Resource Development Ministry on Wednesday asked teachers at the University in Delhi to call off a proposed strike so as to ensure the smooth functioning of the college in the interest of students.

"The stakeholders concerned are hereby appealed to withdraw their agitation and work for the smooth functioning of the institutions or colleges in the interest of the students," a senior ministry official told the Indian news agency PTI after HRD Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare held a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University Yogesh Tyagi.

The teachers last month announced an indefinite strike and boycott of classes to demand the regularisation of jobs. They have also staged protest marches

The teachers have been on strike since December 4 demanding that all temporary teachers be absorbed permanently and their tenure as temporary teachers be counted as part of their total service.

The ministry last month offered a deal to allow all temporary teachers to appear for interviews for permanent positions and for the university let the temporary teachers continue in their positions. The university was also directed to let temporary teachers continue in their positions until permanent positions are filled.