New Delhi (Sputnik): The air variant of the Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA), is already operational with the Air Force. On 11 January, India joined a select group of countries when the Tejas successfully landed on the deck of the INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea.

The naval version of the indigenously-built Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) successfully took off from the "ski-jump" deck of the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya on 12 January. A video of the takeoff was released on Wednesday by the Indian Navy.

The #LCA Navy taking off from the deck of INS Vikramaditya on Jan12.. The videos made available now. It had successfully landed on Jan 11. The landing on ship deck is complex procedure. @indiannavy @DRDO_India @HALHQBLR @thetribunechd @makeinindia pic.twitter.com/BJ1ClYMzzL — Ajay Banerjee (@ajaynewsman) January 15, 2020

​The navy will be conducting about 20 more such tests of arrested landings and take-offs from the ski-jump deck in the next few days.

With the successful maiden take-off from the ski-jump deck of India’s only aircraft carrier, the light combat aircraft has achieved another milestone, the Indian Navy spokesperson said.

On Sunday, the navy had only released pictures of the take-off.

​The naval version of the LCA received a major setback when in December 2016, the then Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba rejected the jet in the form it was in at that time.

The Navy then issued a request for information to buy 57 new fighters to supplement the Russian-built MiG-29Ks that it presently operates.

The Air Force has put in an order for an 83 additional Tejas. The present air variant is capable of undertaking air defence operations and a conventional ground attack with heavy bombs.