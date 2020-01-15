Register
14:45 GMT +315 January 2020
    Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, laughs as he speaks at The Economic Club of Washington's Milestone Celebration in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018

    India's Modi Will Not Meet Visiting Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos Amid Pending Probes and Trader Protests

    India
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos announced large-scale plans to boost Indian exports, having promised in New Delhi on Wednesday that the e-commerce giant will use its global footprint to export 'Make In India' goods to the tune of $10 billion by 2025.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will not meet Amazon chief Jeff Bezos who is on a three-day visit to India, government sources have confirmed.

    This comes as the country’s competition regulator is investigating the alleged market distortion done by Amazon that might have hurt local traders’ interests. The trading community - a core voter base of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - has been up in arms against the deep discounts and other "trade malpractices" by Amazon.

    India’s competition regulator Competition Commission of India has opened an enquiry into Amazon claiming its 'predatory pricing' affects the local traders in the country.

    Traders have been raising the issue with the Indian government, which is now preparing rules to deal with deep discounts and fake products.

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos facilitates Infosys co-founder NR Narayanmurthy at Amazon Smbhav event in New Delhi
    © Sputnik /
    Amazon's Jeff Bezos Announces $1 Bln 'Incremental' Investments to Digitize Small Businesses in India
    Ahead of Bezos’s India visit, a major Indian trade body lobbied Prime Minister Modi on Amazon's alleged trade malpractices.

    In a letter to Modi in November, the Confederation of All India Traders, representing about 70 million traders in India, said, “The current e-commerce market of the country is highly vitiated by unhealthy and unfair practices of companies, particularly Amazon and Flipkart.”

    Highlighting alleged tax evasion, CAIT said that by selling goods at much lower prices, they are causing a “huge GST revenue loss to the government”. CAIT is strongly opposing Bezos’s India visit and holding protests nationwide.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
