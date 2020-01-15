ArmyDay: Modi Cheers Soldiers that Transported Pregnant Woman Through Heavy Snow in Kashmir

New Delhi (Sputnik): While clashes between Indian troops and locals from restive Jammu and Kashmir often grab media attention, a video of army personnel coming to the rescue of locals after excessive snowfall in the region, warmed the hearts of the people and Indian premier Narendra Modi.

Around 100 Indian army personnel and 30 civilians walked for hours to hospitalise a pregnant woman in the Kashmir valley. as the unusually heavy snowfall in the mountainous Kashmir has blocked roads, stalling the movement of vehicles.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lavished praise on the Indian Army for its valour and professionalism on the 72nd Army Day by tweeting a video of men in uniform coming to the rescue of locals in the restive Kashmir valley.

Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible!



Proud of our Army.



I pray for the good health of Shamima and her child. https://t.co/Lvetnbe7fQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2020

The video was originally shared by Chinar Corps or XV Corps, infantry field formation of the Indian Army in Kashmir valley.

The valley, famous for its snow-covered peaks and scenic beauty, is now witnessing heavy snowfall during the ongoing winter season, disrupting normal life in the area on a massive scale.

The Jammu and Kashmir region of India underwent a communication lockdown and several restrictions after the federal government revoked the special status of the state in early August 2019. Thousands of troops were deployed in the region, placing it under a curfew-like state.

The Indian Army celebrates Army Day on 15 January every year to honour the country's soldiers and pay tribute to their selfless service. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also saluted the “indomitable spirit and valour of the army” and praised service members for making India a safer place.