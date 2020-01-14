Thai Woman Found Dead in India With Suicide Note Reading ‘I Love You Agra’

New Delhi (Sputnik): The National Crime Records Bureau of India, which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has revealed that a total of 12,936 unemployed persons committed suicide in 2018.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday found the body of a 43-year-old Thai citizen in her rented accommodation in the city of Agra. Police also recovered her suicide note.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Anchali Kaashi, who had come to India in October 2018.

“We received a police control room call by the neighbours who suspected something was wrong as there was a foul smell coming out from her rented accommodation at Heritage Apartments. A team broke into her home to find her lying on the bed,” said a senior police officer.

A forensic team recovered a suicide note and medicines spilt around the bed, police said.

In the suicide note she wrote “No money, No job, No Family… I never wanted to live. Please cremate my body and excuse my remaining in the holy river Yamuna. I love You Agra,” it read.

Police said an initial investigation has revealed Kaashi was working at a spa centre and when it closed, she was left unemployed.

“We are trying to find her family members. We have informed the Thailand embassy in Delhi. Her post mortem will be carried out in the next 72 hours,” the officer said on Tuesday.

Police said that prima facie it appears that she died from consuming some poisonous medicine.