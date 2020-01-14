‘What’s in Your Lunch?': Bollywood Stunner Katrina Kaif Shares her Fitness Secret

New Delhi, (Sputnik): Katrina Kaif is known as one of the hottest and fittest actresses in Bollywood, despite receiving criticism for her acting skills.

On Tuesday, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram profile to share a photo of her eating idlis (a south Indian staple) as she revealed how she stays healthy.

In a long post, she wrote that her mother has always told her that healthy eating should be a way of life, and not a diet, and that’s why she opts for healthy options in her meals and doesn’t follow any diets.

“What's better than idli and chutney,” she wrote.

Katrina shared her food secret as a part of “What’s In Your Dabba (Tiffin Carrier)” the challenge given to her by actor Akshay Kumar. They both are sharing screen space for Rohit Shetty’s next film “Sooryavanshi”. Produced by acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar, the film is slated for release on 27 March 2020. The actress further nominated actor Varun Dhawan and her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwalla for the challenge.