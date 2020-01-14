‘What’s in Your Lunch?': Bollywood Stunner Katrina Kaif Shares her Fitness Secret

On Tuesday, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram profile to share a photo of her eating idlis (a south Indian staple) as she revealed how she stays healthy.
In a long post, she wrote that her mother has always told her that healthy eating should be a way of life, and not a diet, and that’s why she opts for healthy options in her meals and doesn’t follow any diets.
“What's better than idli and chutney,” she wrote.
My mom has always told me that healthy eating should be a way of life and not a diet ... so I completely agree with @akshaykumar on this one .....Here’s a sneak peak of what’s in my dabba , so this is my mid morning snack ( or as lord of the rings put it second breakfast 😊I try to eat simply and not too complex and have been taught by @dr.jewelgamadia to not be afraid of eating rice ... so what better then idli chutney Traditionally Idli is made from naturally fermenting the rice and Urad dal batter. I also end up adding some yoghurt to ferment it further. (this makes the idlis fluffier) I prefer having a spread of accompaniments. I usually do three chutneys moringa spinach chutney, tomato & beetroot chutney & plain coconut chutney . The other accompaniments can be Sambhar or rasam depending on my mood 😋 I nominate @yasminkarachiwala and @varundvn to know more how they eat healthy @tweakindia #whatsinyourdabba
Katrina shared her food secret as a part of “What’s In Your Dabba (Tiffin Carrier)” the challenge given to her by actor Akshay Kumar. They both are sharing screen space for Rohit Shetty’s next film “Sooryavanshi”. Produced by acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar, the film is slated for release on 27 March 2020. The actress further nominated actor Varun Dhawan and her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwalla for the challenge.
