Flipkart Opens New Warehouses Amid Anti-Trust Probe, Walmart-Staff Lay Offs in India

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s Walmart-owned e-commerce player Flipkart, which already has a 39 percent market share in the online shopping sector in India, is expanding its supply-chain infrastructure in the country amid controversies over its business practices.

On Tuesday, Flipkart launched two new fulfilment centres in India’s Haryana state to meet the growing demands of online shoppers and to facilitate quicker deliveries.

With a user-base of over 200 million, Flipkart now has 12 such facilities in Haryana, and offers more than 150 million products in 80 categories online.

The company says that it aims to generate more than 5,000 employment opportunities in the area, including the disabled.

The company’s new warehouses were launched just days after Flipkart owner, US-based retail giant Walmart made 56 senior, mid and lower level staff redundant as it seeks to “reorganise its corporate structure” in India.

The Competition Commission of India ordered a probe into Flipkart on Monday to investigate the company’s business practices, which according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) are predatory and unethical.

CAIT, which represents over 70 million traders and shopkeepers in India, has alleged Flipkart along with Amazon India is encouraging predatory pricing and deep discounting in breach of India’s Foreign Direct Investment policy, which restricts e-commerce players from practicing predatory pricing and deep discounting.

Flipkart has yet to comment on the allegations.