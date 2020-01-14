Can India Take the Lead? Researchers Warn Global 'Green Tech' Revolution at Risk

New Delhi (Sputnik): A team of international researchers has warned that the global revolution to develop green, low-carbon tech could be at risk unless countries adopt sustainable practices in the mining of critical minerals.

A report published in the journal Science by researchers at the University of Delaware, US has been making the rounds on social media as it noted that unless new international agreements concerning the sustainable use of metals and minerals are enforced, plans to build low-carbon and green technology could be under threat.

Researchers expressed their dismay surrounding the outdated and environmentally dangerous techniques that are being used for mining minerals and metals.

According to the analysts, India, which heads 121 countries under the International Solar Alliance (ISA) must initiate newer and cleaner usage in solar energy in order to curb its dependency on fossil fuels.

The demand for elements like copper, cobalt and lithium, needed to facilitate green technologies including solar photovoltaic cells, batteries and electric vehicles is set to rise sharply.

In July 2018, a report stated that India’s investments in clean energy rose by 22 percent in the first half of 2018.

The Indian government has set a target of adding 100 GW of solar energy into the country's energy mix by 2022.

Currently, China is the world leader in international minerals, however its mining practices are often outdated.