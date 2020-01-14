'No Fancy Cars' as Bollywood's Salman Khan Chooses to Cycle to Film Set

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is liked by many for giving a chance to newcomers in his films. The actor, last seen receiving mixed reviews for his film “Dabangg 3”, is currently shooting for his next project “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” which will see him doing some killer stunts.

At an age when some of his contemporaries are taking a break from lead roles, the 54-year-old Salman Khan knows how to maintain the tag of one of the fittest actors in the business. With packed schedules, the actor ditches his fancy cars and often prefers to cycle to film shoots.

The actor was recently spotted cycling in the streets of Mumbai with fans capturing the moment on their phones and sharing videos of him on their social media accounts.

As per reports by the Indian daily, Times of India, Salman was shooting for a song titled “Knock Knock Tera Baap Aaya” last week and since the shooting location was close, he chose to cycle to the venue.

Salman also made headlines recently when he surprised his fans by announcing his next project on social media titled “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali”. On the other hand, “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” is directed by Prabhudheva and also stars actress Disha Patani.