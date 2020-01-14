'No Fancy Cars' as Bollywood's Salman Khan Chooses to Cycle to Film Set

At an age when some of his contemporaries are taking a break from lead roles, the 54-year-old Salman Khan knows how to maintain the tag of one of the fittest actors in the business. With packed schedules, the actor ditches his fancy cars and often prefers to cycle to film shoots.
The actor was recently spotted cycling in the streets of Mumbai with fans capturing the moment on their phones and sharing videos of him on their social media accounts.
As per reports by the Indian daily, Times of India, Salman was shooting for a song titled “Knock Knock Tera Baap Aaya” last week and since the shooting location was close, he chose to cycle to the venue.
Salman Khan Yesterday 😍❤️ #salmankhan #radhe pic.twitter.com/j9hiM3HKl7— MySalmanKhan.IG (@Being_Aman_) January 13, 2020
Ufff #salmankhan 🔥😍 #radhe shoot!!— MySalmanKhan.IG (@Being_Aman_) January 13, 2020
Follow me for more videos 👌👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/HbEFgkHZUe
Salman also made headlines recently when he surprised his fans by announcing his next project on social media titled “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali”. On the other hand, “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” is directed by Prabhudheva and also stars actress Disha Patani.
