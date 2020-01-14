Bollywood in Shock as Ritu Nanda, Daughter of Legendary Actor Raj Kapoor, Passes Away

Suffering from cancer for quite some time, the 71-year-old Ritu Nanda passed away early on Tuesday in New Delhi. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to share news of the sudden demise.
"My ‘samdhan’ Ritu Nanda, Shweta’s Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 Am .. cannot communicate .. travelling," Amitabh posted on his blog.
Many other Bollywood celebrities also felt saddened to hear the news: Neetu Kapoor, mother of Bollywood’s heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, posted on her Instagram “may her soul rest in peace”.
View this post on Instagram
Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared that they don’t make people like her aunt anymore.
Supriya Sule, a parliamentarian and Maharashtrian politician, expressed her grief.
Deeply Saddened to hear about the demise of Ritu Nanda.— Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) January 14, 2020
May she rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers with Natasha,Nikhil,Shweta,Rima and Chintu. Heartfelt Condolences 🙏
Will Always Miss you Ritu.
Ritu Nanda's last rites were scheduled to be performed in the afternoon at Lodhi Road cremation ground in Delhi.
She was married to Rajan Nanda, an industrialist in India. She has two children, a son Nikhil Nanda, and a daughter Natasha Nanda. She was born in Mumbai on 30 October 1948.
All comments
Show new comments (0)