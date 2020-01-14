'We Did It': Tennis Ace Sania Mirza Stages Grand Comeback, Thanks Baby Son for Inspiration

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s ace tennis player Sania Mirza married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony on 12 April 2010. The star player had to take a break from her successful journey on the court, when she announced her pregnancy and had a baby boy in October 2018.

After a gap of almost 2 years, Sania Mirza made a grand comeback to the tennis court with an opening-round win in women’s doubles at Hobart International on Tuesday, and this match was very special for her.

In a heartwarming post, the 33- year old who was also a former world No. 1 in the doubles discipline tweeted that it’s a special day in her life as her parents and “little boy” were with her for her comeback match.

Today was one of the most special days of my https://t.co/OmE4Vq7KlQ have my parents and my little baby boy wit me in my first match after so long..and we WON our first round.feel very grateful for the love I am receiving.. BELIEF!! Takes you places 🙃YES my baby boy,we did it💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/xxPQ4E2IFE — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) January 14, 2020

Sania partnered with Ukrainian player Nadiia Kichenok to defeat Oksana Kalashnikova and Miyu Kato to advance to the quarter-finals

Her tweet has garnered positive response from netizens who were equally excited to see the star player in action, an inspiration for women.

Sania who has also won six Grand Slam titles in her career was also decorated with the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan top civilian awards and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award for her contribution to sports.