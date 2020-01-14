New Delhi (Sputnik): Multiple avalanches hit the northern part of India’s Jammu and Kashmir, including the Kupwara, Baramullah and Ganderbal sectors, which have a heavy deployment of Indian troops and border security forces. Army personnel have also been hit by avalanches in various locations in the North Kashmir region.

Four Indian Army soldiers and five civilians have died in avalanches in last 48 hours, Indian Army sources said. A number of soldiers and civilians have been rescued from the areas hit by heavy snowfall. However, further details of the deceased have not been revealed yet.

The valley, famous for its snow-covered peaks and scenic natural beauty, witnessed heavy snowfall on Monday which disrupted life in the area on a massive scale.

Light snowfall which started on Sunday continued with increased intensity during the night and engulfed parts of Kashmir.

Jammu-Srinagar national highway, which links the summer and winter capital of the federal territory, has been closed due to landslides at Digdol area in Ramban district while roads in parts of north Kashmir were blocked due to heavy snowfall.

At least eight Indian army soldiers went missing since November 2019, after a massive avalanche hit an Indian Army camp in northern Siachen. The area is known as the world’s highest battlefield, and Indian and Pakistani soldiers guard their country’s borders braving sub-zero temperatures.

The year 2017 was the deadliest for the Indian Army when around 25 troops were killed in avalanches in various parts of the Kashmir Valley.