Indian Security Troops Attempt to Shoot Down Alleged Pakistani Drone Spotted Twice Near Border

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian security forces have recently recovered significant amounts of drugs and weapons, including a drone, from villages along the international border with Pakistan, in the northern Indian state of Punjab.

On Monday night, a drone was spotted twice from the Pakistani side in Punjab's Firozabad district along the Indo-Pakistani border.

According to officials in India's Border Security Force (BSF), a drone was spotted at around 2040 Hrs IST in Indian air space at Tendiwala village.

"Our personnel attempted to shoot the drone down, which was in our border area for approximately 4-5 minutes. However, we failed, and the drone disappeared," the officer said on Tuesday.

Last year, in September and October, Punjab Police recovered several drones from border villages. It was believed the drones were used to smuggle vast quantities of arms and heroin from Pakistan. The Indian home ministry was informed by border security that Pakistan could be behind the weapons dropped via drones in Punjab in September.

Following reports of Pakistan drones violating Indian airspace, federal Home Minister Amit Shah had asked security forces guarding the border - the Border Security Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal, and the Assam Rifles - to come up with a long-term security plan.

India has stepped up security along its border with Pakistan, especially after the February 2019 dogfight and heightened tensions following New Delhi's repeal of Article 370 of the Constitution, stripping the state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.