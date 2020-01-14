Register
12:48 GMT +314 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai looks on before her meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Friday, March 22, 2019

    Tale of Pakistan Nobel Laureate Malala Needs to be Told Now More than Ever - Director of ‘Gul Makai’

    © AP Photo / Franck Robichon
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107803/13/1078031342.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001141078030005-tale-of-pakistan-nobel-laureate-malala-needs-to-be-told-now-more-than-ever---director-of-gul-makai/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): “Gul Makai” is a story about the life and struggle of Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and how she stood up against all odds to make education possible for every girl in her country. Director Amjad Khan has showcased her life through his story that moved Malala’s family to tears during its screening.

    The filmmaker, a Muslim, feels that the story of Malala Yousufzai needs to be retold in India at a time when there is widespread concern about student safety adding that he felt that no country could flourish if its future generation can't grow without fear.

    Malala was recognized at a very young age when she became a campaigner for girls' education rights in Pakistan. Her journey to success was not easy, and the Taliban even shot her in 2012, when she was just 14 years old, for becoming the voice of all girls who wanted to study.

    The incident gave her more power to continue with her work, and she became the youngest person ever to win the world-famous Nobel Peace Prize.

    Asked about the whole idea of making "Gul Makai", Khan told Sputnik, "Her incredible journey to fight against terror groups without even thinking of the consequences made me come up with a story on her life. I feel education is a fundamental right of every student, and they deserve what they aim for."

    Referencing the current situation in India where thousands of students from leading universities are protesting against fee hikes and the newly implemented Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which grants citizenship to illegal immigrants from three neighbouring countries, but bars Muslims from this amnesty, Khan said: "it's no less than a civil war".

    "I was at Shaheen Bagh (located in the South Delhi district of the Indian capital) where the majority of the people are Muslims. However, I saw a Sikh standing in solidarity along with Hindu brothers. This is the kind of unity we need as the Government is working on the divide and rule policy. This is a civil war where you are straight away showing that you are a Nazi or a Hitler," he said.

    In the picture, Producer Sanjay Singla of 'Gul Makai' along with Social Entrepreneur and Speaker Catalyst Priya Samant Parulekar and actor Atul Kulkarni who is playing the role of Malala's father in the film
    © Photo : “Gul Makai” PR team
    In the picture, Producer Sanjay Singla of 'Gul Makai' along with Social Entrepreneur and Speaker Catalyst Priya Samant Parulekar and actor Atul Kulkarni who is playing the role of Malala's father in the film

    Khan, who is also the Goodwill Ambassador of the UN agency which fights malnutrition across the world, said his film' Gul Makai' truly reflects the fundamental rights of students.

    "Every kid deserves the right to education. My film shows how a girl from a small village in Pakistan starts a revolution with her powerful protest against a terror group that doesn't want girls to be educated. She became an advocate for education. I felt inspired by her enthusiasm," said Khan, who also visited premier Indian universities, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia to support protesting students.

    "Right now, India is going through the same situation. One can see how masked goons mobbed students and made their lives terrible. Students were protesting for their demands and against this new law which is no less than nonsense," he added.

    "We talk on religion, but religion never divides people, it unites. The political groups are making things worse for the people of India through division. We have seen this in the past, during the division of India and Pakistan. What are we teaching to young kids?"

    Coming back to the film, Khan revealed, the only struggle he faced while making the film was that the story was from his neighbouring country, Pakistan.

    "It took time to gather information. I spoke to some reporters and authors. I didn't take any permission from Malala or her family before making this film. However, I went to her house in London and requested the family to see the film when I finished filming. They were convinced especially her father and had no arguments on the storyline," Khan told Sputnik.

    The first showcasing of the film was in London.

    "It was a packed house with 450 dignitaries, and everyone liked it. Her family was crying throughout the film," said Khan, who now plans on a script that will show the true teachings of different religions.

    "The research is on. I think somewhere people are getting the wrong definition of religion which, therefore, is creating hatred in each other's minds. I want to show what the true religion really means," said Khan

    The very young actress Reem Shaikh played the role of the 15-year-old protagonist Malala in Amjad's movie along with some other noted names like Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni, Mukesh Rishi, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film will be released on 31 January.

    Related:

    Sunny Deol, Bollywood Actor Turned BJP Lawmaker, on "Missing Persons" Posters Put Up in Punjab
    ‘You’ve Stolen My Dad’s Underwear’: Bollywood’s Shraddha Kapoor Asks Co-Star Varun Dhawan Why
    Nobel Winner Malala Represents Pakistan at Cricket World Cup Opening Ceremony
    Tags:
    India, actor, director, Malala Yousafzai
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Michigan Kirsten Haglund, second from right, reacts as she is named Miss America 2008 during the Miss America Pageant at the Planet Hollywood hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2008.
    Tears of Joy: 'Miss America' Pageant's Most Emotional Moments in 40 Years
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse