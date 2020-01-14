Register
11:17 GMT +314 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    An Indian supporter present a floral garland to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi, center, during an election campaign in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, March 26, 2019

    Indian Muslim Leader Says Congress 'Buying Ballots', Tells People to 'Take Money' But Vote for Him

    © AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A.
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107803/09/1078030972.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001141078029710-indian-muslim-leader-take-money-from-congress-party-but-vote-for-me/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Three-time Parliamentarian and chief of a regional Muslim political group, Asaduddin Owaisi is known for his strident opposition to several policies of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including the recent controversial citizenship law.

    Asaduddin Owaisi, President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), accused the opposition Congress Party of "buying voters", and asked people to take money from other political parties, but vote for him during elections, as he was speaking at an election campaign for local administrative polls in the Medak district of southern Telangana state on 13 January.

    “People in Congress (Indian National Congress) have a lot of money, take it from them. You'll be getting it due to me. Just vote for me. If they are giving you (money) then take it. I say to Congress to raise the rate, my price is not Rs 2,000 only. I am worth more than that,” Owaisi said.

    Congress has yet to comment on his accusations.

    In a separate scathing attack on the governing BJP for enacting the citizenship law, which has triggered nationwide protests, Owaisi claimed it would affect Muslims and disadvantaged classes the most.

    “When the Citizenship Amendment Bill was introduced in the Parliament, I was the one who had considered it as black law and torn a copy of the bill in the House. This law will grant citizenship based on the religion of an individual. We cannot accept it,” he said.

    The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) enacted in early December 2019 grants citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists and Parsis from three neighbouring Islamic countries - Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. 

    The law doesn't extend to Muslims, which has led to widespread protests, with many claiming that it is a breach of the Indian constitution. The country's Prime Minister Modi, however, once again reiterated on Sunday that the law was not discriminating against any group and that it "gives citizenship and [does] not snatch it from anyone”. 

    The member of Parliament from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi is known for his statements and sharp speeches. The special thing about Owaisi is that he is not limited to focusing only on Muslims, he has also focused on Muslim-Dalit alliances to increase his party's influence. He often opposes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for allegedly rendering the minorities vulnerable in the country, amid rising incidents of perceived religious violence and discrimination. 

    Owaisi's father Sultan Salahuddin was elected to the Indian Parliament from the Hyderabad constituency for the first time in 1984 and continued winning elections until 2004 when he stepped down due to illness and allowed Asaduddin take over. 

     

    Related:

    Family of Dead Uttar Pradesh Rape Victim Demands Her Attackers Receive Hyderabad-Style Elimination
    Former Andhra Chief Joins Farmers' Protest Demanding Amaravati as Capital of Southern Indian State
    Citizenship Bill Dubbed 'Worse Than Adolf Hitler’s Laws' by Opposition Passes India’s Lower House
    Tags:
    Congress, elections, Hyderabad, Muslim, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Michigan Kirsten Haglund, second from right, reacts as she is named Miss America 2008 during the Miss America Pageant at the Planet Hollywood hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2008.
    Tears of Joy: 'Miss America' Pageant's Most Emotional Moments in 40 Years
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse