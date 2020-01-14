Sliding Economy a Greater Threat to India Than Anti-CAA Protests, Says Former Finance Minister

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly expressed hope that the country will become a $5 trillion economy by 2024. The size of the economy was $2 trillion when Modi took over in 2014 and has reportedly increased to $3 trillion; India’s GDP growth has, however, ebbed to a six-year low of 4.5 percent.

Former Finance Minister and leader of the opposition Indian National Congress Palaniappan Chidambaram has come down heavily on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic policies.

Alluding to the fact that the country’s retail inflation was 7.39 percent when Modi took over in 2014 and has crept back to that level, at 7.35 percent, Chidambaram said the “circle of incompetent management is complete” in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

Chidambaram referred to the retail inflation data released by Indian government on Monday, which revealed consumer price inflation had registered 7.35 percent growth in the month of December 2019 against 5.54 percent in November 2019. India’s retail inflation has also soared from 1.9 percent in January 2019 to its most recently reported levels.

The circle of incompetent management is complete. Mr Narendra Modi's government started in July 2014 with CPI inflation at 7.39%. In December 2019 it was 7.35% — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 14, 2020

Food inflation stands at 14.12%. Vegetable prices are up 60%. Onion prices are over Rs 100 per kg. This is the achhe din promised by the BJP. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 14, 2020

Chidambaram said even as the country had been rocked by protests due to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), there was a greater threat due to rising unemployment and declining incomes.