Mumbai Cop Arrested for Alleged Rape of Cab Driver Over Ride Refusal

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable has been arrested and suspended from his duties after being accused of raping a taxi driver who declined to give him a ride to a known prostitution area.

The Mata Ramabai Ambedkar (MRA) Marg Police Station in Mumbai, India, announced Monday that Amit Dhankad, an RPF officer, was arrested for violationg numerous sections of the Indian Penal Code and is now the subject of a rape investigation.

Citing area police, Gulf News reported the incident in question took place Sunday evening after Dhankad approached the unnamed cab driver, who was lounging on a bench by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - a historic train station in the city.

According to the driver, Dhankad flew into a rage and assaulted him after he refused to give the officer a ride to a prostitution den in an area south of Mumbai.

The victim told cops that the RPF constable then dragged him into a corner of the train station and anally raped him before making off with his money, keys to the taxi and other belongings.

MRA Marg police received the cab driver’s complaint soon after the assault and issued a team of officers to the location of Dhankad’s requested destination.

Dhankad, who is believed to have driven the taxi driver’s cab to the red-light area, was arrested there and subsequently suspended from his duties by the RPF as the investigation takes place.