New Delhi (Sputnik) Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and actor Varun Dhawan, last seen together in the film “ABCD 2” are back again in Remo D'Souza's directorial movie “Street Dancer 3D” which tells the story of two dance groups from India and Pakistan coming together to perform for a single cause.

Bollywood actors Shraddha and Varun share a wonderful off-screen camaraderie with Varun recently sharing his crush on the actress on a reality show and actress taking jibes at his posts several times.

One such incident happened on Monday when Varun shared a first peek from the new film "Mr Lele". The actress also shared a look on her Instagram Story and wrote: "Looks like you've stolen my dad's kaccha (underwear). Love it chirkut (stupid)".

Varun is once again cooperating with film director Shashank Khaitan for "Mr Lele". In the teaser poster, the actor is seen wearing underwear. The actor and the director have previously worked on hits like "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania".

"Mr Lele" is slated to release on January 1, 2021.

Varun is the son of noted filmmaker David Dhawan, and his other projects include "Coolie No 1" starring another young star Sara Ali Khan. He was appreciated for his 2012 Bollywood release "Student Of The Year" by filmmaker Karan Johar.