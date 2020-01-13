Heavy Snowfall and Rain Kill 14 in Pakistan, Neighbouring India Witnesses Sleet

Heavy snowfall and incessant rain have left at least 14 Pakistanis dead and several injured in various parts of country's Balochistan province, local media reported on Monday, citing meteorologists.
An emergency has been declared by Pakistan’s disaster management authority after excessive snow and a downpour claimed lives, causing roofs to collapse, Geo TV of Pakistan reports.
Snowfall in Saryab #Quetta#Balochistan
شاهد كثافة الثلوج في #بلوشستان
غرب باكستان 12-Jan-2020
Heavy snowfall in Kolpur, Balochistan - Pakistan
Photos by @jaavedbaloch pic.twitter.com/LeKmqenFrL— MajesticBalochistan (@MajesticBln) January 12, 2020
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, snowfall in Balochistan’s capital city of Quetta has broken a 20-year-old record following three- to four feet of snow. Highways had to be closed and air traffic was halted, disconnecting Balochistan from the rest of the world.
The continuous snow has covered provincial capital city of Quetta in a thick sheet of ice, leading to the collapse of a large number of mud houses.
While the weather continues to wreak havoc on the daily life of peoplein the affected areas, some took to social media to share their winter view of Quetta, the largest city in Balochistan.
Heavenly, serene, magical and breathtakingly mesmerising Quetta......
Video By: @SaadiaSattar_ pic.twitter.com/oEU6sn85UL
Pictures show cars, houses, and roads all covered in a blanket of snow as people enjoy the mesmerising surroundings.
Heavy snowfall reported from Dir, Chitral & Neelum Valley, Chitral tunnel is closed for all kind of traffic, upper Neelum is disconnected incl link rds, relevent Deptts working to restore connectivity.
issued weather emergency alert for certain areas #Pakistan#Weather
Heavy #snowfall in #AJK increases cold in #Pakistan.
India, to the east of Pakistan, also witnessed fresh snow in its mountainous areas of Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand.
Tourists from the plains and cities have thronged to hill stations to witness their first snowfall of 2020.
A cold wave continues to grip the national capital Delhi, which has witnessed one of its coldest winters, as the temperature dropped to a record-breaking 2.4 degrees Celsius this time.
#Kargil experienced heavy snowfall from last 12 hours, more than 15 inches of snow accumulated at Kargil.
Auli ( 2,505 m ) 🇮🇳— Colours of India 🇮🇳 (@WondersIndia) January 12, 2020
.#travel #mountains 🏔️ #photography
Kashmir valley woke up to a wide carpet of heavy Snow
© #BasitZargar
#Srinagar covered in a sheet of snow as the city received snowfall today.
