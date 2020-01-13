Register
12:19 GMT +313 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Air India Boeing 777-300ER

    Ground Staff of India’s National Air Carrier Call for Nationwide Strike Over Pay Hike

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107221/30/1072213045.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001131078020478-ground-staff-of-indias-national-air-carrier-call-for-nationwide-strike-over-pay-hike/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s federal government has put the debt-ridden national air carrier, Air India, under the hammer. As the government has yet to receive an expression of interest from any buyers, it had offered to take on some part of the debt to make the sale offer more attractive.

    To add to the troubles of Air India, a number of employees have called for a nation-wide strike, demanding a pay hike and that other issues be addressed. The Aircraft Maintenance Technicians of Air India have demanded a salary hike, the payment of overdue wages and that other issues be addressed. Wearing black bands, they however, worked to run flight operations smoothly.  

    In a letter to the management, the employees listed their demands along with their grievances. The letter said, there has been no revision to their salaries since 2017 while its subsidiary pays higher salaries to employees, with the same qualifications and level of experience.

    The employees have also demanded that they should be released from their employment contracts, which bind them to working for a minimum agreed-upon period of time after being hired, so that they may opt for avenues outside Air India.

    The employees also raised concerns over the delay in salaries and absence of allowance such as housing, medical, passage, etc.

    A ministerial panel on Friday (10 January) had approved a plan to disinvest a 100 percent stakes of Air India, which has a cumulative debt of $8.45 billion. The plan also includes the government paying off almost a third of the total outstanding payments to airports and other vendors, and also waives costs associated with a the working capital loan, to make the offer attractive to prospective buyers. 

    Related:

    Air India Becomes World’s First to Use Robotic Tractor to Take Aircraft to Runway
    Cash-Strapped Air India Seeks $819 Million to Refinance Loan for Purchase of Seven Boeing Planes
    Indian Government Kick Starts Process to Sell-off Debt Ridden National Carrier Air India
    Tags:
    demands, wages, pay, salary, protest, Strike, Air India, airlines, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Smiling man with a white dog with winter forest on the background.
    The Colours of Winter: Breathtaking Landscapes From Across the Globe
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse