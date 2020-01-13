New Delhi (Sputnik) Actress Rani Mukerji is being selective in her film projects follwoing her marriage to filmmaker Aditya Chopra. The mother of one was last seen in “Mardaani 2” , a film about a serial killer who rapes and murders women.

Rani Mukerji is not the only celebrity who is having success after getting married. Many married stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Vidya Balan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are still winning the hearts of moviegoers with their films.

The actress feels that it is “regressive” to tag Bollywood heroines based on their marital status and whether they have kids or not.

"I have always believed in letting my work do the talking and not pay heed to what the stereotypes said about actresses. Having been in the industry for a while now, I''m aware of loose conversations like a woman ceases to be a leading actor once she is married or how she can say bye to her career if she becomes a mother. It’s regressive thinking," Rani said to the Indian news agency IANS

"I’m delighted with the love that audiences have showered on my last three films,” said Rani whose last three films "Mardaani", "Hichki" and "Mardaani 2" were all box- office hits.

The actress also feels that over the years, she has witnessed many women doing wonders in their respective careers and this makes her feel proud.

"Over the years, I have seen more and more women joining the workforce of our country and being self-made, independent and ready to chase their dreams. I see married women, women with children balancing their work and personal life beautifully. They have really helped change the perspective of society. I have been an actor ever since I grew up," she said.

Directed by Gopi Puthram, “Mardaani 2” also stars young up-and-coming actor Vishal Jethwa.