Extremist Ideology Has Taken Over Nuclear-Armed India, May Lead to Bloodshed - Imran Khan

New Delhi (Sputnik): Since the passing of the controversial citizenship law in December, the Pakistani government has been urging world leaders to intervene and stop Indian authorities from "instigating violence against protesting Muslims".

Taking a swipe at India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the path on which the Indian administration is moving will lead to bloodshed. Mentioning the parent organisation of the BJP, Imran Khan said that the “extremist ideology RSS has taken over a nuclear-armed country of over a billion people”.

“It is an ideology based on racial superiority and hatred of Muslims and all minorities. Whenever this genie has come out of the bottle, it has always led to bloodshed,” Imran Khan said while mentioning stories related to alleged atrocities committed against Muslims during the ongoing protests against the amended citizenship law in India.

Founded in 1925, RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh) is the parent organisation of Modi’s BJP and has believed from day one that India belongs to the Hindus. However, at the same time, the RSS perceives Hindu as a term and “not a religious or sectarian identity”.

The Pakistani government claimed that the CAA falls in line with the Indian government's ideology of "Hindu Rashtra" (Hindu nation), "an idea relentlessly pushed by the right-wing leaders of the state".

The Indian government, however, has continuously rejected the allegations that the law is discriminatory towards Muslims. “Indian Muslims have nothing to fear from the Citizenship (Amendment) Law”, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said in parliament.

The Indian government also launched nationwide awareness to dispel the fear among people who have been protesting across the country against the law. According to India’s Home Ministry, 22 people lost their lives and 288 police personnel were injured in the protests.

The citizenship law paves the way for Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains, and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh to obtain Indian citizenship.