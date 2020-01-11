Register
09:51 GMT +311 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addresses the media on the opening day of the winter session of the Parliament in New Delhi, India, Monday, Nov.18, 2019

    Modi Government Stuns Protesters as it Rolls Out Controversial Citizenship Law Across India

    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    India
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107758/76/1077587603.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001111078006114-modi-government-stuns-protesters-as-it-rolls-out-controversial-citizenship-law-across-india/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Protesters are claiming that the Modi government amended a 1955 citizenship law to divide the country along religious lines, which has been deemed a “clear violation” of the Indian Constitution by many protesters. India's apex court is expected to hear at least 59 petitions on 22 January.

    Resisting nationwide protests, the Indian government rolled out a controversial amendment to a citizenship law across the country.

    The Indian Home Ministry has issued a gazette notification, signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, saying that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) comes into effect starting Friday night. Disheartened people, who had expected a dialogue from the government before the legislation was implemented, have expressed deep frustration calling the announcement pure “bullying”.

    “This government will do dialogue if they know how to talk…This is a dumb government. Their CAA is like demonetisation. No plan. No vision. Just bullying", noted filmmaker Anurag Kashyap said.

    The announcement came as surprise for many especially because the Supreme Court of India has scheduled to hear 59 petitions about the CAA's constitutional validity on 22 January. The Indian Parliament passed the amendment to the citizenship law in December 2019.

    “Clearly, the government doesn't give two f**ks about the people's protests. So, what happens now?” writer and storyteller Nikhil Taneja said. “They (the government) didn't once hear the protesters out".

    Firebrand youth leader and MP for Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya outlined the government's approach saying “Once we take a step forward, we don’t retreat”.

    Nevertheless, one influential leader from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ram Madhav, has tried to soothe the anger of the protesters.

    “One confusion about the law stems probably from people seeing it as an Act. It is just an amendment to the existing Citizenship Act 1955. D Act per se grants citizenship to ALL who fulfill certain criteria. CAA amendment is an addition that allows fast tracking of d process for some", Ram Madhav, the General Secretary of BJP said on Saturday.

    Protesters are claiming that the Modi administration made the amendment to the 1955 citizenship law to divide the country along religious lines as the CAA mandates the granting of citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants who fled persecution from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. It allows Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Christians, Buddhists, and Jains to be granted Indian citizenship if they arrived in India on or before December 2014.

    During the anti-CAA protests, thousands of protesters were arrested for instigating violence from states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Gujarat. According to India’s Home Ministry, some 22 people lost their lives and 288 police personnel were injured.

     

     

    Related:

    Children Whose Parents Have Citizenship Won't be Sent to 'Detention Camps' - India's Supreme Court
    India's Home Minister Blames Opposition Leaders for Misleading Minorities on Citizenship Law
    Congress Politician Priyanka Gandhi Visits PM’s Constituency to Meet Citizenship Law Protesters
    Tags:
    Bollywood, films, Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind, Muslims, Anti-Muslim, citizenship law, citizenship, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    77th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, US, 5 January 2020 - Scarlett Johansson.
    This Week in Pictures: 4-10 January
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse