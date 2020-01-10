Register
15:20 GMT +310 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    An Indian woman prays by a grave on All Souls' Day in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017

    #DeadManWalking: In India, People Often Return From the Dead and Nobody Knows Why

    © AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A.
    India
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107800/00/1078000035.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001101077998071--deadmanwalking-in-india-people-often-return-from-the-dead-and-nobody-knows-why/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A person suddenly waking up after being assumed dead can leave anyone shocked. However, in India, it seems to be becoming the new normal. Several such instances of persons, including babies, waking up after being declared dead, came to light in 2019.

    Five incidents that sent chills down the spines of many people in India just ahead of preparing for their loved one's last rites seem to be cases, straight from some Bollywood movie, but they actually did take place.

    Infant Comes Back to Life

    A six-month-old who had reportedly suffered heat stroke in India’s Bihar woke up while being buried in the graveyard. The incident was reported from Nalana, the home district of Bihar state chief Nitish Kumar.

    Deepak Kumar, the infant, was rushed to a hospital after he fell unconscious due to suffering a heat stroke. The doctors declared him dead on finding him motionless.

    His family took him to the graveyard. As they were putting the last bit of soil to cover his body, they noticed movement. He was pulled out from the grave and taken to a government hospital and he survived.

    Reports suggest that the doctors who declared him dead are still on the run.

    When Tears Saved A Life

    An 18-year-old man, who was declared dead by doctors, survived when his mother noticed tears rolling down his eyes during the final rites in the southern Indian state of Telangana.

    Gandham Kiran, a college student, was admitted to the hospital with complaints of a high fever and vomiting and the doctors diagnosed him as suffering from severe hepatitis.

    According to reports, Kiran slipped into a coma and the doctors declared him brain dead, asking the family to prepare for the final rites.

    While mourning, Kiran’s mother noticed tears rolling out of Kiran’s eyes and a team of doctors were called to the house. Following three days of treatment, Kiran returned to his senses and within a week he was discharged from the hospital.

    Lady Wakes Up From Deep Slumber 

    In another incident, mourning relatives sprang up with surprise when a 32-year-old woman in a village in Jharkhand came alive. Devi, the woman, was in a deep slumber throughout the funeral process, which involves bathing the body and wrapping it up in new clothes as per Hindu death rituals.

    But the woman woke up in the final stages of the process with villagers hailing it as a “resurrection” or “miracle of god”.

    The woman, who was at her parents’ house for medical treatment, had been declared dead by doctors after her condition worsened and she apparently succumbed to it.

    According to reports, the civil surgeon of the district said such an incorrect diagnosis can only be given by an untrained doctor.

    Back From the Grave

    After battling for his life for 10 days following an accident in Uttar Pradesh state’s capital Lucknow, Mohammad Furqan (20) was all set to be buried. But his family members noticed some movement in the area of his limbs and he survived.

    On 20 June, Furqan had met with an accident and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. According to reports, the doctors declared Furqan dead allegedly a day after the family told them that they ran out of money even after paying around Rs. 700,000.

    His grave was ready and as the family was about to bury the body, they noticed some movement in his limbs and rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors revealed that he had a pulse and was not brain dead.

    The reports made the city’s medical chief order a probe into the hospital.

    Unconscious, Not Dead

    A 55-year-old man who was assumed to be dead by his family shocked them by swinging his head and got up while he was being taken for the final rites in India’s Odisha.

    According to reports, herdsman Simanach Mallick had gone into a nearby forest to graze his cattle and didn’t return. He was found lying unconscious and motionless following which his family took him home and started preparing for his funeral.

    As he was being taken to a cremation ground, Mallick suddenly woke up and triggered panic among the procession.

    He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors discharged him after treatment. In the reports, the doctors suggested that Mallick had fallen unconscious due to a high fever and weakness.

    His wife Soli regretted not taking him to the hospital and assuming him dead.

    Related:

    Sea of Women Workers Launch Indefinite Strike in India's IT-Hub Bengaluru - Video
    'Down with USA!' People in India’s Ladakh Protest Killing of Iranian Commander Soleimani - Video
    All India Strike: Videos Surface on Social Media Showing Violence in West Bengal
    Tags:
    dead, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    77th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, US, 5 January 2020 - Scarlett Johansson.
    This Week in Pictures: 4-10 January
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse