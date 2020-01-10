Two Indian Army Porters Killed in Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan Along Line of Control

New Delhi (Sputnik): India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads since February 2019, when 40 Indian security personnel were killed in a suicide bombing attack in Kashmir. A Pakistan-based terror group claimed responsibility for it. In August, India revoked the special status of Kashmir, sparking outrage from Pakistan.

Two Indian Army porters were killed and two more sustained injuries in mortar shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gulpur sector of the Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. The firing is still underway between India and Pakistan.

One of the porters died on the spot, while the other one succumbed to the injuries in hospital. Porters, who form the logistical backbone for troops, are deployed along the Line of Control facing Pakistan.

Jammu-based defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said: “On Friday, about 1.15 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Sunderbani sector”.

The heavily militarised Indo-Pakistani border has frequently witnessed cross border exchanges of fire between the two armies, causing mainly civilian casualties on both sides.

The two nuclear-armed nations have accused each other of violating the 2003 ceasefire agreement over 3,000 times to date this past year. In the last week, there was persistent artillery fire across the border, causing several civilian injuries on the two sides.