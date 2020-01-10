Netizens Wish Bollywood's Hrithik Roshan Happy Birthday

New Delhi (Sputnik): When global cinema was tripping on the trends of Spider Man, Super Man and Batman, Bollywood’s “Green-eyed Greek God” Hrithik Roshan portrayed India’s very own superhero “Krrish”. From experimental movies to extra-marital love affairs, Hritik’s 20-year career in the public eye has been very much of a crazy, bumpy ride.

On Friday, the Indian equivalent to Hollywood hottie Bradley Cooper turned 46 years old and attracted all the love from Bollywood buffs on social networking platforms.

Born to veteran Hindi film actor-director Rakesh Roshan in the “city of dreams” – Mumbai, Hrithik’s star-studded life could not save him from rough childhood days when he stammered and depended on speech therapists.

Before joining the movie business, Hrithik tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Sussanne Khan and with his first film – “Kaho na Pyar hai”, the actor shook B-town with his sexy smouldering looks, fluid dance moves, and hot deep baritone.

Twenty years and over 35 movies later, even now once Hrithik comes on screen, nothing else matters to his fans who have coloured Twitter “all-things-birthday” for their hero’s special day.

​The actor’s mother, Pinkie Roshan shared a series of overwhelming birthday wishes for her boy on Instagram showing pictures of Hrithik overcoming physical battles.