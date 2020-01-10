Register
    Hrithik Roshan

    Netizens Wish Bollywood's Hrithik Roshan Happy Birthday

    New Delhi (Sputnik): When global cinema was tripping on the trends of Spider Man, Super Man and Batman, Bollywood’s “Green-eyed Greek God” Hrithik Roshan portrayed India’s very own superhero “Krrish”. From experimental movies to extra-marital love affairs, Hritik’s 20-year career in the public eye has been very much of a crazy, bumpy ride.

    On Friday, the Indian equivalent to Hollywood hottie Bradley Cooper turned 46 years old and attracted all the love from Bollywood buffs on social networking platforms.

    Born to veteran Hindi film actor-director Rakesh Roshan in the “city of dreams” – Mumbai, Hrithik’s star-studded life could not save him from rough childhood days when he stammered and depended on speech therapists.

    Before joining the movie business, Hrithik tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Sussanne Khan and with his first film – “Kaho na Pyar hai”, the actor shook B-town with his sexy smouldering looks, fluid dance moves, and hot deep baritone.

    Twenty years and over 35 movies later, even now once Hrithik comes on screen, nothing else matters to his fans who have coloured Twitter “all-things-birthday” for their hero’s special day.

    ​The actor’s mother, Pinkie Roshan shared a series of overwhelming birthday wishes for her boy on Instagram showing pictures of Hrithik overcoming physical battles.  

    View this post on Instagram

    #My dear Duggu, you are one of the noblest souls on the planet who never fails to stand up for what you believe in, see the best in others and better yourself. There is no finish line you cross because once completing a challenge you always look past it at the next milestone and push further, harder, higher. It is no wonder that so many look up to you and you have inspired millions to change their body and their mindset. You are an inspiration to me too and have brought so much to my life. On this day, I am grateful for you and the lessons YOU taught ME. I am in awe of your good heart and pray it never changes, only grows. I wish you everything and more. And I write this with a heavy heart.. heavy because it is full of love, gratitude and blessings for you. Thank you and happy birthday.

    A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) on

     

