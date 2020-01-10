Why You Should Not Pick Up Unknown Phone Calls: Netflix India’s New Show Has an Answer

“Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega” (Jamtara - the name of a place in eastern Jharkhand district - Everyone’s Turn to Come) puts out a strong message of how picking up a phone call from an unknown number and sharing your personal details could deprive you of your bank savings. The film depicts why the Indian state of Jharkhand is called the phishing capital of the country, based on the growing cybercrime cases.
The trailer of the new show received a warm welcome on the Internet, with social media users congratulating the director, Soumendra Padhi, for bringing up an issue that needed attention. The show will go on air starting Friday night.
The Jharkhand cybercrime story has been narrated impressively through the tale of young boys who make random phone calls to people with altered voices and asking for card details. Soon, they can be seen enjoying the money that they made through fraud calls. They could also be seen associated with goons to start the biggest phishing scam in the small village of Jamtara.
The series stars Sparsh Shrivastava, Anshumaan Pushkar, Monika Panwar, Aksha Pardasany, and Amit Sial in key roles.
Many social media regulars expressed their excitement as they wait for the show to begin.
Some social media users warned about the consequence of providing unlimited data to the uneducated youth of the country.
One user also thanked the producers of ‘Jamtara’ for coming out with an authentic, textured, gripping show.
According to a report by Indian news agency IANS, India stood second to the US on the list of countries with phishing cases.
