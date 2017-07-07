Register
16:49 GMT +307 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Students attending Russian language lesson at the Russian Friendship University
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev

    How Adaptive Learning Brings Change to the Workplace

    In Depth
    Get short URL
    Denis Bolotsky
    Topic:
    Careers of the Future: How to Pick a Job Which Will Stay Relevant (5)
    0 17 0 0

    Forget about keeping one job throughout your life: it’s likely that in our digital world, you’ll be constantly learning new skills and adapting to new workplace environments. The way you acquire your professional skills may change as well, with adaptive learning becoming more common.

    Computer cluster at Siberian Supercomputer Center
    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    Russian Scientists Launch Lightning-Fast New Supercomputer
    It’s been just a few years since e-learning technologies started gaining momentum and changing ways in which companies provide job training. But now even that technology is becoming obsolete in its original form, with as “one-fits-all” approach being quickly replaced by flexible and personalized adaptive techniques.

    Area9 Learning, a company which has offices in Denmark and the US, has come up with a “biological” adaptive engine which helps to personalize training content at the point of delivery, giving every learner a tailored experience.

    Here is Nick Howe, the company’s Chief Learning Officer explaining the concept of adaptive learning in a Youtube video: “Traditional learning teaches content and then asks questions to test whether the learner has learned anything or not. If you turn that on its head, you get adaptive learning. So, we ask formative questions, we teach by asking questions. And based on the answers to those questions we then decide, should we carry on asking more questions, or should we teach the learner content, should we have a timeout.”

    Area9 Learning is confident that its technology can be used in the automotive, health care, and food production sectors, as well as in retail,,hospitality and other industries.

    Nick Howe says that thanks to adaptive learning each worker will be giving back to his employer at least a week’s worth of productivity annually: “We can look at the results we’ve had in academia. We can translate those directly into the workplace. Pretty much across the board, regardless of job function, we saw the amount of time people spent training drop by 50%, yet they achieved similar or better levels with the mastery and proficiency of the subjects they were studying.”

    As the world is moving towards a knowledge-based economy, lifelong learning and adaptive learning are becoming more important. Employers place their bets on quality and context, rather than just on the quantity of training courses.  So if you want to succeed and to grow professionally, learn about new training methods, and get prepared for frequent changes in your workplace environment and in your career path in general.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

    Topic:
    Careers of the Future: How to Pick a Job Which Will Stay Relevant (5)
    Tags:
    professional skills, digital world, learning, jobs, technology
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Zero-Sum Game
    Zero-Sum Game
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok