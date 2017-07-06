How "App Jobs" are Changing the Labour Market

Two years ago software development company Intuit issued a report saying that by 2020 the number of US employees working as providers in the on-demand economy will double from 3.2 to 7.6 billion.
However, as the number of ongoing controversies in on-demand economy companies is quite high, it seems that relations between "app workers" and their employers need improvements.
"Non-standard forms of employment are fourfold: part-time work, temporary work, temporary agency work, that is if a third party involved, and then there is disguised employment, or disguised self-employment. What the report shows, based on 20 years of evidence, is that non-standard forms of employment are on the rise across the globe," International Labour Organization deputy director Deborah Greenfield said.
Last year the ILO published a report called “Non-standard employment around the world: Understanding challenges”. According to the organization, new forms of employment have been around for a while, but such jobs are becoming more common and people who picked them have a right to stable earnings and adequate social protection.
The International Labour Organization has also come up with a list of recommendations, including plugging regulatory gaps, strengthening collective bargaining within non-standard employment communities and improving social protection mechanisms.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.
All comments
Show new comments (0)