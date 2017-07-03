Register
12:49 GMT +303 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Artificial intelligence
    © Photo: Pixabay

    "Adventure Capitalist" Jim Rogers: Figure Out What You Love, 'And Do It'

    In Depth
    Get short URL
    Denis Bolotsky
    Topic:
    Careers of the Future: How to Pick a Job Which Will Stay Relevant (1)
    0 23 0 0

    Artificial intelligence, big data and computers are quickly changing the global job market. Many jobs may cease to exist within the next decade, as humans are replaced by robots and software. So finding your way in a world of “outdated” and totally new careers is not an easy task.

    The job market as we know it may change dramatically within the next few years. According to Staff.com co-founder Rob Rawson Several, some positions once considered the mainstays of banking and finance, including bookkeepers and accountants are likely to be replaced by AI by 2028. Such predictions may give food for thought to those who picked finance as their college major. In a world where AI and neural networks are becoming increasingly successful in competing with humans, it’s hard for young people to pick a future job which will remain relevant by the time they graduate from college.

    Even for successful entrepreneurs like the legendary investor Jim Rogers, it’s hard to make exact predictions when it comes to the job market. Rogers, who is Chairman of Beeland Interests Inc., started his career on Wall Street in the 1960’s. However, unlike many of his colleagues, who preferred to stay in the office, Rogers decided to travel around the world. In the 1990’s he visited more than 100 countries, riding a motorcycle and later — driving a custom-built Mercedes. When asked about career choices, Rogers told Radio Sputnik listeners to trust their gut feeling.

    “People have to figure out their own passions. And then – do it! Don’t listen to me, don’t listen to your parents, don’t listen to your professors, and don’t listen to your friends. Figure out what you really love and do it. And if people laugh at you – you’re really doing the right thing. You’re really on the right track”

    The author of “Adventure Capitalist” and “Investment Biker” decided to leave New York City in 2007 and moved his assets to Singapore, saying that it was the right time to invest in Asian markets. He’s still firm in that belief. The famous investor also says that the revolutionary “next big thing” may very well be in the making right now, and in the coming years technology and the Internet will play a key role.

    I’m sure there are now 18-year-old kids in the garage somewhere, coming up with something totally new that’s going to change the whole world – it frequently happens that way. Maybe my children will find the profession of the future. But it certainly has to do with the Internet; it certainly has to do with technology.

    According to Payscale.com, computer science graduates are currently in high demand, with annual salaries of $123,000 and up. So, if you’re looking for a career path which is likely to remain relevant in the coming years, hi-tech and internet-related businesses may very well be the right choice for you.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Topic:
    Careers of the Future: How to Pick a Job Which Will Stay Relevant (1)
    Tags:
    job market, new jobs, Artificial Intelligence (AI), entrepreneurs, market, Jim Rogers
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Football Fans Rock 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia
    Female Football Fans Rock 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok