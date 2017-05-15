Register
14:15 GMT +315 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Data encryption
    © Photo: Pixabay

    Tailored Malware From 'Watering Hole' Attacks to Trojans and Viruses

    In Depth
    Get short URL
    Denis Bolotsky
    Topic:
    Web Safety: How Hackers Steal Your Data and How to Protect Yourself (1)
    0 32 0 0

    In the early days of the Internet there were only a few forms of malicious software – mostly viruses and trojans. The mass distribution of malware was also typical for that era. Nowadays hackers use a variety of new tools, including programs, which are fine-tuned to hunt down a specific victim.

    Usually, it is very hard for an alligator to chase its prey on dry land. But once the victim approaches a small swamp to quench its thirst, the predator’s chances of having a proper dinner increase. This hunting technique is called “watering hole attack,” and, as it appears, alligators are not the only ones using it. Computer hackers, those who target a particular individual or company, developed a similar approach. They analyze a list of websites that their victims are visiting and inject malicious code into these pages making it easier for users to “swallow the bait”. Sometimes the code can be disguised as a simple visitor counter, which was modified to automatically install malware on the user’s computer.

    Here is Cisco’s threat research and analysis team leader Craig Williams talking about tackling the watering hole attack.

    Unfortunately, simple patching isn’t always a solution because we have seen things that are 0-day. That means that no one saw them before and no patch exists. If there is a patch – obviously apply the patch, but if there is no patch, defense in depth is your friend. And even if you’re patched you should look for indicators that you’re compromised, because users may visit those websites outside your secure network. They may take their laptop home, and they may not log in with a VPN.

    However, the “watering hole” technique is not the only one used by hackers to steal data from your computer. Usually, the threats are mixed – with “good old fashioned” trojans, viruses and exploits, which are also being used to infiltrate target PCs. For instance, hackers can apply the “spear phishing” method to send personalized emails to particular users, which contains links to “watering hole” fake websites, which mimic popular web pages.

    Trojans, malicious programs disguised as JPEG and other files, which were often used in the 2000s by hackers to gain access to desktop and laptop PCs, recently made a powerful comeback on handheld devices – smartphones and tablets. In 2016 alone more than 8 million smartphones were infected with malicious installation packages.

    Such sophisticated methods are making it hard for users to stay safe on the Internet. However, computer security experts recommend updating anti-virus software as often as possible in addition to using common sense. Basically, pay more attention to details, and if you get a suspicious email, don’t click on the links, even if the letter looks like an important message from your bank, your friends or your colleagues.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Web Safety: How Hackers Steal Your Data and How to Protect Yourself (1)
    Tags:
    trojan, web safety, vulnerabilities, virus, hackers, Internet
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Art of Hospitality: China Welcomes World Leaders at ‘One Belt, One Road’ Gala Dinner
    China Welcomes World Leaders at 'One Belt, One Road' Gala Dinner
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok