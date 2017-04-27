Register
14:07 GMT +327 April 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A man is silhouetted against a video screen with a Facebook logo as he poses with a smartphone in this photo illustration taken in Zenica.
    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic

    How the Battle for Privacy Got in the Way of AR Developers

    In Depth
    Get short URL
    Denis Bolotsky
    Topic:
    Parallel Universe: How Augmented Reality is Changing People's Lives (4)
    0 6 0 0

    In 2015 Google introduced Google Glass, adding an extra visual layer to people's reality. The project was terminated shortly after, following heated debates over privacy issues. However, it didn't stop other companies from developing their own augmented reality gadgets.

    Pokemon Go, mobile game from Nintendo
    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    How AR Technology Helped Game Developers in Creating a New Dimension
    In 2013 a group of "Glass explorers" in the US got the chance to test a totally new gadget. For $1,500 each of them received a set of spectacles equipped with a camera, display and a built-in computer. The device called Google Glass was capable of understanding voice commands and recording a video of everything that the wearers saw. However, the gadget's main feature was augmented reality (or AR) – the capability of projecting a supplementary layer of information onto an advanced LED panel.

    Google Glass users were able to access email, look at maps and enjoy social media applications, as well as third-party apps. But the project was suspended not long after the first devices were marketed to the public. A heated debate raged over possible unauthorized videotaping and facial recognition. Some businesses announced anti-Google Glass policies way before the device was actually made available to the public. In Russia law enforcement agents could have easily seized the gadget because of its spying capabilities, and wearing Google Glass may have even been a criminal offense.

    However, Google's negative experience didn't stop other companies from working on similar projects. In 2016 Snapchat started selling their own camera-equipped glasses called Spectacles for $130 a piece. Snapchat marketed the product as a fun toy, rather than serious gadget. The company's CEO Evan Spiegel told The Journal that Snapchat will "roll out" Spectacles very slowly so that Snapchat could figure out how they fit into people's lives and see how they like it.

    The augmented reality mobile game Pokemon Go by Nintendo is shown on a smartphone screen in this photo illustration taken in Palm Springs, California U.S. July 11, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Sam Mircovich/Illustration
    How 1901 Novel Predicted the Appearance of Augmented Reality
    Even though technically Spectacles are not as advanced as Google Glass when it comes to AR capabilities, videos from the gadget are still being uploaded into Snapchat galleries, which is only likely to inflame the debate over privacy.

    However, as social networks are set to play an even more important role in people's daily lives, AR gadgets may very well make a powerful comeback.

    Veteran computer graphics developer Jon Peddie says that by 2020 humans will be wearing AR glasses which will be capable of displaying useful information, such as directions and translations, as well as recording video. He adds, that in just a few years disputes over AR's privacy will not matter as much as they do today.

    "In a world of nation-backed hackers and with laws that now allow ISPs to sell your browsing history and other information about you, in a world with WikiLeaks, and spy magazine, and other privacy intrusions and security break-ins, the romantic and idealistic notion of security and privacy is something we tell ourselves we have to protect, and does not exist."

    Other tech giants, such as Facebook are working on their own AR gadgets. The company recently launched a new Camera Effects Platform for developers, which allows adding an AR-layer to Facebook's multimedia content.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Parallel Universe: How Augmented Reality is Changing People's Lives (4)
    Tags:
    augmented reality, gadgets, Google Glass, Facebook, Snapchat, Google
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok